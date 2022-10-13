- Looking for handy man to fix some flooring 757-710-0630
- Farberware 3.2 air fryer in great condition, with silicone basket insert for easy cleanup. Asking $45 OBO. Looking for 52″ deck for Snapper, Simplicity or Murray zero-turn mower. Call or text 757-710-5943.
- Like new men’s 26″ Margaritaville 7 speed beach cruiser bicycle. Made by BCA IN THE United States. Beautiful bike – real attention getter for the Jimmy Buffet fans. $100 . Call or text 710 6779
- F/s John Deere zero turn 56in cut in good condition serv ready to go can test it before buying $2,000.b.o 609-780-4960
- 2005 Mercury Montego excellent running car lots of new parts 164k original miles $2,500. 757-302-5082
- LF 2-3 bedroom for no more than $1,000 a month 757-607-6875
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- LF someone to pressure wash house and yard work 757-678-2244
- For sale vegetables, chair and sofa 757-350-1972
- For sale dresser, desk/chair 757-824-5389
- Pair of nut crackers, bathtub $100, set of Garfield mugs signed by Jim Davis 757-949-5985 ask for Eric.
- LF junk appliances/scrap metal will pick up for free 757-678-2566
- For sale 2 acres of land in Parksley, Pair of Peavey speakers/amp 757-665-4325
- 40 gal. elec. water heater $100 757-999-3361
- Blu-vue cell phone $15 757-607-6750
- LF deep freezer and a small dog 757-710-6493
- 2022 Honda scooter $3,500 757-665-4325
- drum set w/hardware $400, Peavey 115 amp $75, 3 upright exercise bikes $100-$150 757-710-1490
- for sale 2001 International dump truck, John Deere back hoe w/trailer 757-710-0810
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page