  1. Looking for handy man to fix some flooring  757-710-0630
  2. Farberware 3.2 air fryer in great condition, with silicone basket insert for easy cleanup. Asking $45 OBO. Looking for 52″ deck for Snapper, Simplicity or Murray zero-turn mower. Call or text 757-710-5943.
  3. Like new men’s 26″ Margaritaville 7 speed  beach cruiser bicycle.  Made by BCA IN THE United States.  Beautiful bike – real attention  getter for the Jimmy Buffet fans.  $100 .  Call or text 710 6779
  4. F/s John Deere zero turn 56in cut in good condition serv ready to go can test it before buying $2,000.b.o  609-780-4960
  5. 2005 Mercury Montego excellent running car lots of new parts 164k original miles $2,500. 757-302-5082
  6. LF 2-3 bedroom for no more than $1,000 a month  757-607-6875
  7. For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
  8. LF someone to pressure wash house and yard work 757-678-2244
  9. For sale vegetables, chair and sofa  757-350-1972
  10. For sale dresser, desk/chair 757-824-5389
  11. Pair of nut crackers, bathtub $100, set of Garfield mugs signed by Jim Davis 757-949-5985 ask for Eric.
  12. LF junk appliances/scrap metal will pick up for free 757-678-2566
  13. For sale 2 acres of land in Parksley, Pair of Peavey speakers/amp 757-665-4325
  14. 40 gal. elec. water heater $100 757-999-3361
  15. Blu-vue cell phone $15 757-607-6750
  16. LF deep freezer and a small dog 757-710-6493
  17. 2022 Honda scooter $3,500 757-665-4325
  18. drum set w/hardware $400, Peavey 115 amp $75, 3 upright exercise bikes $100-$150 757-710-1490
  19. for sale 2001 International dump truck, John Deere back hoe w/trailer 757-710-0810