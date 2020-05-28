1.18,500 BTU Air Conditioner, used two seasons, kept dry, works perfectly, asking $400. Sears and Roebuck Craftsman 6 inch planer, $75. 757-442-5138

2. LF acoustic guitar case for sale, hard shell, regular size, in good condition. 757-710-8324

3. Looking for a good/used rabbit hutch. Call or text 757-710-0890

4. Looking for an upright freezer. 757-350-0941

5. Looking for land for mobile home. 757-894-1233

6. 1999 Ford Explorer, 2 door, 4wd, blown transmission, everything else works, $350 for parts. Push mower, $30. 2.0 Ledge 18 speed bicycle, $50. 443-365-4134 in Pocomoke City

7. LF washing machine and stuff like that. 757-789-0981

8. 2357516 tires, $200. LF junk appliances. 757-678-2566

9. 55 inch projection TV, $100. 215-301-7713 in Melfa

10. LF Bichon Frise puppy or Poodle puppy. 410-968-1256 in Crisfield, MD.

11. 2000 Bayliner Trophy, practical boat ideal for fishing or bay hopping, open cockpit with console helm and full walkaround side decks, 150 horse power Mercury 2 cycle motor with low hours, dual axle EZ loader trailer, new powerwinch 912, hydraulic trim tabs, port and starboard fish boxes. 757-442-4251

12. 2005 Pontiac Vibe GT, 5 speed, 155,000 miles. 443-523-5741

13. Warner 28 foot extension ladder, top rated, $200. 757-894-1262

14. Three large totes of salt & pepper shakers. These would be great for anyone who collects, they are from all over the world, $25 for all. If interested please call 757-894-7175

15. 2004 Hyundai Elantra, highway miles, needs some work, automatic, 4 cylinder, $500 or will trade for small minivan or pickup. LF 19565R15 tires. 410-422-8973

16. Cherrywood cabinet for sale, 4 feet tall x 3 feet wide, very good condition, no scratches, $40. Really nice entertainment center, light wood, fancy, doors open, pull back to sides, 6.5′ x 3′, very good condition, $200. Collection of Monster High Dolls, 17, includes doll house, sports car, clothes, $200 for everything. 443-880-1331

17. LF someone in the Nassawadox area who can scrub a small screened in porch, will pay well. 757-442-3134

18. 6×8 foot utility trailer, $175. Antique radial arm saw, free. 757-442-2778 or 757-99-1383

19. 10 inch stainless steel crab pot puller, rope deflector, never used, $1,900. LF stand behind used boat console. 757-710-8645 text or call and leave message

20. Air conditioner, good running condition, blows cold. Call 757-787-7969

21. Nebulizer, new. 757-894-7577

22. Antique Craftsman radial arm saw for parts, free. Camper shell for a full size 90s Chevy pickup, $100, as is. LF Garmin GPS unit model 172C. 757-787-1574

.