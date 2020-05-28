A private Funeral Service for Mr. Franklin Wilson of Eden, MD, formerly a Retired Accomack County School Teacher, will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A private family viewing will be held on Friday from 5 until 8 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Trinity Church Cemetery, Mt. Herman Road, Princess Anne, MD. Services are being entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.