A private Funeral Service for Mr. Franklin Wilson of Eden, MD, formerly a Retired Accomack County School Teacher, will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A private family viewing will be held on Friday from 5 until 8 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Trinity Church Cemetery, Mt. Herman Road, Princess Anne, MD. Services are being entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
Mr. W.F. Bozie Nock
February 8, 2018
Anne West Bell of Oyster
October 21, 2017
Tayvion L. Smith
December 19, 2019
Mr. Ronnie Greenley of Atlantic
September 24, 2019
Local Conditions
May 28, 2020, 3:45 pm
Cloudy
77°F
77°F
13 mph
real feel: 79°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 13 mph S
wind gusts: 22 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:45 am
sunset: 8:15 pm
7 minutes ago
Northam reopens all Virginia beaches - Shore Daily NewsAccording to a story on PilotOnline.com, the rest of Virginia’s beaches will be able to open for sunbathing and other activities starting Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam said. The announcement comes near...