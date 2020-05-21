1.42 inch Cub Cadet riding lawn mower, automatic transmission, good shape, low hours, good blades, B&S motor, 19 HP. 757-787-7969

2. LF boat named the Whileaway, different trailers, wanted to know if it was for sale. Cherrywood oak frame with a poster of Actor Joe Montagne. 757-709-4536

3. 2 window AC, 5K btu, great shape, clean, from non smoking home, $80 for the pair, $45 apiece. Medium size metal dog crate, suitable for dog up to size of beagle. Call 757-660-7962 in northern Accomack County

4. 28 foot aluminum Warner extended ladder, new, cost over $300, asking $200. 757-894-1262

5. Shell for an 8 foot bed pickup, sliding glass windows, new clamps, $100 OBO. 757-607-6649

6. Kitchen table, stands up tall, 2 chairs, $30, in nice condition. 757-824-5389

7. 55 piece set of Moriyama China, beautiful pattern, gold edge, $40. 30-35 pairs of womens shoes, summer, sandals, flip flops, boots, different sizes, $3 a pair. Ton of womens jewelry, various prices. 757-854-8251

8. LF 2 large dog cages, or 2 large dog houses. Call or text 757-709-5610

9. Metal shelving from Lowe’s, 4 foot long sections, 10 in total, $30 a section for all ten, $40 for all. 757-787-8582

10. Hobart meat slicer for sale asking, $80. Brand new hammock asking $50. Small dorm style refrigerator asking $40. Call or text 757-678-6834 leave a message if no answer

11. LF large dog house. 757-709-4614

12. LF glass block, 8 inches tall x 8 inches long x 4 inches thick, need 10-12. 757-710-8230

13. 1994 Chevy 4 x 4 Silverado, nice truck, everything works, $2,500 OBO. Remington 3 1/2 inch pump shotgun, $300. Ferguson 9 tooth chisel plow.$800 OBO. Call 757-894-8733

14. 98 Ford F-150 single cab, 4×4, runs good, needs work, inspected. 609-780-4960

15. 3 lawn mower blades for a 50 inch MDT, Troybilt mowers. Trailer wench, made by Fulton. Black walnuts in and out of shell. 757-894-3196

16. Looking for a reliable car. If anyone has one can contact me 757-709-0593

17. 200 tools for sale, $100, hand tools, hammers, vice, etc. Binoculars Optimax, $40. CD Cassette Player Radio, $25. 757-319-6085 in Cape Charles

18. LF lady that sold happy home flavors at BBT. 757-387-7108

19. 7 foot couch, Lay-Z-Boy, earth tones, very comfortable, asking $40. Can text pictures. 757-710-0896 in Onancock

20. LF young lady that sells body oils and soaps at the Flea Market in Temperanceville. 757-709-2923

21. Looking to buy a small or compact tractor for bush hogging or a pull behind mower. 757-824-5750

21. Power woodworking tools such as a wood lathe, a bench jointer and other items, as well as an air compressor for sale. Please call the above number in Franktown. 757-442-9014

22. LF small 6 wheeler truck body or utility trailer body for storage. 757-350-0652

23. LF outside window shutters, fiberglass, size 36-40, need 4 sets. 757-709-4787

24. 21 foot single axle boat trailer, $350. 12 inch wood planer, $100.00, includes stand. 2 1950s-outboard motors, $100 for both. 410-491-7337 in Onancock

