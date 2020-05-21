Acting on a request by the Accomack County School Board, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to waive a cap on the school system’s contingency funds Wednesday night. The cap was in place as the result of an agreement between the two boards in 2018 after an issue arose over whether the School Board was required to return unused budget funds to the county.

In a letter to the Board of Supervisors, School Board Chairman Paul Bull and Superintendent Chris Holland asked, “Due to the unprecedented situation in which we find ourselves, both our revenues and our expenditures are unknown for the current school year. This uncertainty will continue into and affect fy 2021 as well.”

The letter went on to say that the school system has been instructed to provide intensive summer school instruction which was not budgeted.

The shutdown has also affected School Food Services since their funding is dependent on the number of meals served.

The letter continued that due to the current economy, anticipated revenue sources dependent on State Sales Tax revenue may not materialized as projected originally.