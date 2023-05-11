1.Hospital bed, Hoyer lift, 3x large diapers for sale 443-614-3830

2.Samsung 60 inch flat screen tv and stand for $300.00 or best offer. For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car, and a Recliner lift chair. Call for price (757)789-5287

3. Looking for donation of Kitchen cabinets upper ones. or inexpensive 757-302-1331

4.Pool Supplies: Algaecide-3.5 quarts-$80 Chlorine Tablets-25lbs-$100 Pool Vacuum (penguin) with hoses-$120 757-710-6932

5.Free in Onancock-sound, treated lumber 2x8x12′, 2x8x6′, 2x6x6′, 5/4 x 6 x 12′, 5/4x6x6′. has nails. take it all30-40 pieces. Pick up this week. For sale in Onancock 5 60# bags Sacrete concrete, 1 80# bad Sacrete mortar mix. shed kept, leftover. $30ph 304-672-6811, leave a message

6.2006 Honda CRV new tires 198,200 miles $5,500 or best offer 757-710-4873

7.LF a riding lawn mower. Also LF a recliner chair. Call 757-693-0720

8.Amana electric cook stove $400 757-709-4148

9.LF a gas powered golf cart 443-523-2293

10.2000 Chevy Silverado 2500 pick up $2,800 302-519-1311

11. LF a bulldog puppy or adult for free 757-607-6112

12.Tarp for a 40′ hopper bottom trailer $600 firm 757-709-1399

13.Holly 4 barrel intake for a small block Ford w/Holly carb $175, 1987 EZGO gas golf cart $2,000 obo 757-414-3078

14.15′ awing $200, gas powered weed eater $50, 10″ Craftsman table saw $50 410-968-1256

15.2 large stuffed chairs free, queen size box spring and mattress $100 obo 757-505-9219