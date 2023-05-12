The Northampton Ladies Tennis team got a win at home vs West Point Thursday 5-4.

Ava Purvis was victorious in her singles match 6-1, 6-2, as was Jackie Alvarado-Rosas who won 6-2, 6-2.

Laiba Chattha and Purvis won in their doubles match 6-0, 6-4. Ryan Flournoy and Bianca Garcia lost a barn burner of a match. They rallied to come from behind to tie the match but unfortunately lost in the tiebreaker. 2-6, 6-4, 8-10 (TB)

The girls have clinched home court advantage for the first round of the Regional Team Tournament. The opponent will likely be West Point again with a date TBD.