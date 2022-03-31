  1. Looking for a 40 foot water tight shipping container or tractor trailer trailer that can be used for storage. Please call 757-693-2476.
  2. Looking for garden tiller and plywood 1/2 thick at least 8 sheets thanks  757-709-3534
  3. LF for junk cars titles or no title  757-201-1521
  4. L/F LATE MODEL CARS AND TRUCKS MUST BE RUNNING. IN DECENT SHAPE NO JUNK CARS LEAVE MESSAGE ON WHAT YOU HAVE SEND PICS AND PRICE 609-817-3310
  5. LF outdoor dog kennel   757-710-2591
  6. 1998 Chevy Tahoe for sale  443-289-0103
  7. 5 new wheels/tires 17″ off a 2022 Jeep Wrangler  $600 firm  710-0682
  8. Fiberglass pick up camper shell 8′ free to a good home  757-336-5313
  9. Gas cooking stove, NASCAR bears and others 824-5467
  10. 16′ Carolina skiff w/25 hp motor and trailer $5,700, John Deere 10′ antique planter 607-437-4782
  11. Craftsman 42″ riding mower w/new pieces and parts  $650  757-742-2983
  12. 1963 Alfa Romao Spider Jullietta  motor work done  $3,000  442-6841
  13. 42″ John Deere riding mower  678-2566
  14. Battery operated horse for small children to ride $150, new vanity table $150, girl’s bike $30  443-880-1331
  15. LF dual axle utility trailer  894-4931
  16. Taking applications for 2 bedroom rental  in New Church  824-5294
  17. Dining room table w/6 chairs, water cooler, steel 55 gal. barrels  757050506863