- Looking for a 40 foot water tight shipping container or tractor trailer trailer that can be used for storage. Please call 757-693-2476.
- Looking for garden tiller and plywood 1/2 thick at least 8 sheets thanks 757-709-3534
- LF for junk cars titles or no title 757-201-1521
- L/F LATE MODEL CARS AND TRUCKS MUST BE RUNNING. IN DECENT SHAPE NO JUNK CARS LEAVE MESSAGE ON WHAT YOU HAVE SEND PICS AND PRICE 609-817-3310
- LF outdoor dog kennel 757-710-2591
- 1998 Chevy Tahoe for sale 443-289-0103
- 5 new wheels/tires 17″ off a 2022 Jeep Wrangler $600 firm 710-0682
- Fiberglass pick up camper shell 8′ free to a good home 757-336-5313
- Gas cooking stove, NASCAR bears and others 824-5467
- 16′ Carolina skiff w/25 hp motor and trailer $5,700, John Deere 10′ antique planter 607-437-4782
- Craftsman 42″ riding mower w/new pieces and parts $650 757-742-2983
- 1963 Alfa Romao Spider Jullietta motor work done $3,000 442-6841
- 42″ John Deere riding mower 678-2566
- Battery operated horse for small children to ride $150, new vanity table $150, girl’s bike $30 443-880-1331
- LF dual axle utility trailer 894-4931
- Taking applications for 2 bedroom rental in New Church 824-5294
- Dining room table w/6 chairs, water cooler, steel 55 gal. barrels 757050506863
