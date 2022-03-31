Funeral services for Mr. Brandon Smiley of Nottingham, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at St. James Free Methodist Church, Quantico, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Pastor Louis Reid will be officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being entrusted by Bennie smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
