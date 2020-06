1. Three-bedroom house For Rent on Neal Parker Road

Eat-in Kitchen with Electric Range and Refrigerator

Large Living Room

Two Bathrooms (including Master Bedroom)

Utility Room

Deep well; Central Heat and Air; Deck

Rent is $950.00 per month

Serious callers only

Available in July 1st

For more information, please call 757-787-8590

2.Looking to buy a closet organizer wood with shelving . have a oak dining room table with 6 chairs for sale . call 757-894-1696

3. 2007 honda civic4 dr good running car call for price 609 780 4960

4. I have a beige with tan interior 2006 Chevrolet HHR LS Wagon for sale. The price is $1,995.00. Please call 757-442-6285 for details. Leave message if no answer. All calls will be returned.

5. 95 Toyota Camry 2 door V6 runs and drives great $1500 443-523-5741

6. 2 BURNING BARRELS $20 EA.. WILL PICK UP APPLIANCES AND SCRAP METAL 678-2566

7. 40 BAGS OF GROUND UP PINE SHATS…GREAT MULCH FREE… 710-2716 FOX GROVE..

8. LF HALF COARD OF SPLIT FIREWOOD DELIVERED TO BIRDSNEST AREA… 999-4150

9. SMALL CRAFTSMAN TILLER VGC $125 HOOVER VAC. CLEANER W ACCESSORIES $30 ANIMAL CAGE..$30 442-5513

10. 2002 1100 VSTAR.. RUNS GREAT 22K MI $2000… SMALL TILLER 4 STROKE LIKE NEW $100…2 TURF TIRES FOR A d170 JOHN DEERE.. MOUNTED $100..894-5713…

11. LF A BACK HOE REASONABLE PRICE 710-0810

12. CURIO CABINET DARK OAK EXC $50… OLD SHOWCASE FROM AN OLD LOCAL STORE $275 678-3847

13. HEAD LIGHT ACCESSORY FOR A 2018 NISSAN VERSA NEW $50…WOMENS SHOES SIZR 11 M PERFECT COND.$3 PAIR.. ..NEW VEGETABLE STEAMER..$10..410-913-7413

14. LF 15000 BTU ROOFTOP AIR CONDITONER FOR AN RV… 710-2734

15. WASHING MACHINE LG LARGE EXC $150..MUST PICK UP.. ALL HOOK UPS..442-3961

16. 05 YUKON RUNS GREAT NO PROBLEMS.. NO AC..DEPENDABLE $800…824-3723

17. LF HOUSE OR TRAILER FOR RENT UPPER NORTHAMPTON OR LOWER ACCOMACK CO. 386-385-2776

18. 3 SETS OF NEW MOWER BLADES FOR 50 INCH CUB CADET OR MTD $45 678-2958

19. 387-7899

20. KING SIZE WATERBED MATRESS WITH COVER AND FILL PARTS $50 GC; 2 SINGLE BED BOX SPRINGS BRAND NEW NEVER USED $50 EACH.. 710-7146

21. LF AN A FRAME FOR AN OUTDOOR SWING WOOD OR METAL 894-0061

22. 2 RACING 10 SPEED BIKES.. EXC. $200 EA.. ONE PANASONIC ONE SCHWIN.. PUSHMOWER SELF PROPLLED $150

757-693-1417

23. LF SMALL CHEST OR UPRIGHT FREEZER GC…. 894=-5934

24. LF A COMPANY THAT SELLS TRAILER DOORS FOR MOBILE HOMES.. NEED A BACK DOOR 30 BY 1/2w 5 FT 10 ..

757-894-9584

25. LF A PRUNING SAW.. OR POLE SAW.. ATTACHMENT FOR A WEED TRIMMER… 709-0126

26. 2 BEDROOM MOBILE HOME.. NEAR BLOXOM 709-9255