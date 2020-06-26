Another headline event for the Eastern Shore has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Oyster Farm at King’s Creek announced Thursday afternoon they will be canceling the 2020 Suck-N-Shuck event.

According to a Facebook post “Given the crowd restrictions and the important task of keeping our team and guests safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw no clear path to put on the kind of event that we all look forward to every year.”

The annual event features live music, eating contests and the famous boat docking competition and draws thousands to Cape Charles.

The post promises to make the 2021 event the ‘best ever.’

.