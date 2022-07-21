  1. Scotsman ice maker 100lb capacity. Like new. $1200 obo,  1843 wood cook stove, white in color in great working order and wonderful condition $800 obo Vulcan propane commercial deep fryer $600 obo  757-350-5937
  2. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. the other is 10ft. Please call for price (757)789-5287
  3. LF small pick up in good condition 757-709-0368
  4. For sale 38″ mower w/new parts $450  757-336-6174
  5. 28 gal. electric sprayer $50  757-787-7613
  6. 4 pc. bedroom set, entertainment center w/T.V., 3 pc. dining set 757-710-5144
  7. LF mini-fridge, heated m/c riding gear XL $300, Ladies m/c jacket $150, Men’s m/c jacket/pants $200 757-710-0424
  8. 22″ push mower $75 757-894-0823
  9. Fresh brown eggs $3 doz., 4 qts. figs $3 qt.   757-665-6279
  10. Record album collection for sale 757-709-8195
  11. 2 acres land for sale, pair of Peavey speakers  w/amp 757-387-2403
  12. Stainless steel grill $25, John Deere D10 mower with no deck $300 757-709-8985