Funeral services for Mrs. Phyllis Collier of Pocomoke City, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Mt. Zion UM Church, Oxford Street, Pocomoke City, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.