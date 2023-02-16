1.Looking to buy either a Coke or Pepsi lighted clock back in the 80″s that work. 757-854-3926

2.Rabbit pair free to good home and free female Guniea pig free to good home 757-710-3192

3.Looking for a SUV, with a sunroof and TV. drives and runs good. $2000. 757-815-1077

4.Two No-Spill five-gallon gas cans with push-button nozzles. One new, the other lightly used. $30 for the pair. 757-695-0294

5.LF a free used car 757-710-4691

6.2 work vans for sale 2004 Chevy and GMC 757-894-5690

7.LF someone to help pick up litter $10 hr. 757-694-1398

8.55″ color T.V. $425, exercise bike $100, adult diapers $25 a bag 757-990-5262

9.Cedar wood for sale $125 757-665-4132

10. Snowball machine $100, fold up cot $25, 1999 Nissan pick up $650 443-786-3012

11. Vintage Yaesu FT-101 Ham Radio Transceiver with YC-601 Digital Display, YO-100 Monitor Scope, Landliner Speaker, Yaesu Stand Microphone, and Hand Microphone. Call for more details. 410-430-0476 Located in Exmore.