Girls Basketball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds fall on the road in the 1st round of the region 2A basketball tournament. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 61 to 46 to Greensville. The Lady Firebirds finished the season 9-12.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings fell in overtime to Stonebridge on Thursday 42 to 40. Taylor Leland led the Vikings with 18 points. The Lady Vikings fall to 13-7 on the season.

Boys Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to play Bruton in the 1st round of the 2A basketball tournament. The Firebirds lost the game by a score of 52-37. The Firebirds finished the season 8-16.

The Broadwater Vikings boys team also fell to Stonebridge on Thursday, 63 to 39. The Vikings fall to 9-10 on the season.