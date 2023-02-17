Girls Basketball
The Arcadia Lady Firebirds fall on the road in the 1st round of the region 2A basketball tournament.  The Lady Firebirds lost the game by a score of 61 to 46 to Greensville.  The Lady Firebirds finished the season 9-12.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings fell in overtime to Stonebridge on Thursday 42 to 40.  Taylor Leland led the Vikings with 18 points. The Lady Vikings fall to 13-7 on the season.

Boys Basketball
The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to play Bruton in the 1st round of the 2A basketball tournament.  The Firebirds lost the game by a score of 52-37.  The Firebirds finished the season 8-16.

The Broadwater Vikings boys team also fell to Stonebridge on Thursday, 63 to 39.  The Vikings fall to 9-10 on the season.