- For Sale 1999 Dodge Dakota Sport Truck. 5 speed manual. Truck parked in parking lot across from Little Italy. 137,000 miles. Excellent condition. $4000 973-479-7770
- Looking for hoop tunnel for new garden 1-631-496-0895
- 8′ x 8′ x 4′ dog fencing with door and shade cloth top – $175.00 757-442-5640
- 2 bags of cans for pickup 1 pair of air Jordans 4 retro tennis shoes size 12 still in box never worn $190, 3 ton floor jack 200 call 894-1233
- Looking for some lumber….. it doesn’t have to be pretty. Using for a project.2×6’s, 2×8’s, 2×10’s, or 2×12’s 16 feet long Any 2 by as long as they are 16 feet long. Please call or text 410-430-7128
- 2001 Ford ranger v6 $3600 443-523-5741
- Guinea pig play tube, Box toy cars, Soccer cleats Nike boys 3.5 Call or text for info 757-710-0132
- . 2000 Honda xr 80 dirt bike. original owner good condition price 750 dollars. 1997 Honda shadow 1100cc motorcycle good condition and inspected from dmv price 1700 dollars. 3. 25 foot Catalina sailboat in water and ready to go. roller furling, good sails and new Suzuki 9.9 outboard motor. Trailer included Price 5,000 dollars. 787 3993
- Medium size male dog free to a good home 331-4681
- Cows for sale 350-450 pounds 387-2008 after 4 pm
- Set of 5 lug chrome rims, set of 6 lug rims Chevy or GMC 709-3034
- 2 axle car trailer, Farmall tractor with attachments 678-6715 after 4 pm
- T.v, toilet seat, phone 331-2598
- Hobart welder $350 350-1004
- Lg carpenters box, steamer chest, lf pistol .38-.45 cal 387-7506
- 2003 Dodge van $1,000 obo 710-1498
- Gas stove and fridge make offer 694-8555
- LTB 20 volt porter cable sawzall 894-3196
- Savage .270 deer rifle w/scope and sling $350 709-4362
- Lf cast iron weight plates w/1″ hole 710-7198
- Electric range $275 709-0734
- 2 Herbie Hancock albums 678-06250
