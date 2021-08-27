Visitation Policy Changes Due to COVID-19

Inpatients: One designated visitor is permitted per day for a non-COVID-19 patient between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visitation is restricted for patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Visitors for end-of-life situations will be determined by the care team on a case-by-case basis.

Emergency department: One visitor may accompany each adult patient. Two parents or guardians may accompany pediatric patients. Visitation is restricted for patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.

Woman & Infant Complex (L&D/Mother Baby): Each patient may have two visitors. Visitation is not limited to the 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. visitation hours.

Outpatient procedures: Outpatient procedures and outpatient departments allow one visitor if that person is essential to patient care. Otherwise, visitors should wait outside or in their vehicles.

Outpatient departments and clinics: Outpatient procedures and outpatient departments allow one visitor if that person is essential to patient care. Otherwise, visitors should wait outside or in their vehicles.

Infusion Centers: At this time, no visitors are allowed in our infusion suites.

The cafeteria is open to patients & their visitor. Masks are required except when eating or drinking. Please maintain 6 feet social distancing guidelines while dining.

Visitors must be 16 years of age or older. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and required to wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, we will provide one for you.

