- Women’s shoes size 7.5 or 8. China plates. For decoration. Plant stand metal Text for p.s. 757710132
- I have a dark gray truck bed top. In great shape. Has sliding windows. Was on extended cab Chevrolet Silverado $75 or best offer 7579905424
- 2000 Skyline Trailer 28,000 appliances included. No rent to own and must have approval from trailer park owner. 7578946895
- Parting out a 1999 GMC Suburban, Has new Transmission with 5K miles on it, new compressor for AC , leather seats, body in excellent shape ,motor no good 7576783226
- Laborer wanted for general yard work, house building type labor work, etc. Some work suitable for either man or women. Regular Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for the foreseeable future for reliable person. Must be reliable and available on the above schedule. More work days may be available in the future. 6096583777
- 2010 Dodge caravan runs and drives great high miles $3900 4435235741
- Free twin-sized mattress, very good condition. Please call to pick up. 7477877351
- Frigidaire freezer 15 cubic feet 1 year old for sale (home 757- 336 -7242) or (cell 757- 894-7956)
- Clothes driver works and ready, giving away for free. 6077817
- Craftsman riding mower 42 inch cut $350 7104905
- Utility trailer 7 by 4 foot with clear title 7577877969
- Lf a twin size bed with mattress 7575056456
- 2005 gallant, does not run but has a lot of new parts, asking $1000 or best offer. 7576077664
- Mercedes Benz 19 inch alloy wheels matching set has center cap and lug nuts with 4 mounted tires and 2 additional tires $750 or best offer, Steel chainsaw needs repairs 18 inches $150, Other steel products like saws and weed eaters 7577101490
- Fully contained hotdog cart, Antique or newer furniture 6948625
- 125 feet 2r copper graded wire 7578943742
- 38 foot 4 season camper for rent 2 bedrooms very nice $800 a month with utilities, Lf someone hay a field 7578943007
- Already made coy Pond from home depot, Comes with ponds and waterfalls very nice, also 2 ponds in casing 6948625
- 20 foot Grady white with walk around cabin 150 Yamaha $2500 obo 4432351416
- 5 metal cattle gates all different sizes 1 5×5, 3 5×10, 1 5×12. 7577099876
- 2006 Nissan Armada $3000, 1987 Ford Mustang body with a 5.0 $3500 7578944359
- Lf anyone with any junk or scrap metal I’ll come get it for free, Craftsman riding mower 42 inch $300. 6782566
- 5 hp Winston pro Jane drive tiller $225 7103813
- T shirts size 3x 4x long sleeve shirt sleeve $1 each with 14 shirts today only 7579190001
- Room for rent 7104752 in Talsey
- Brass headboard for a queen size bed free, Antique slay bed 3/4 double made of walnut $50. 4432533871
- Trundle bed with drawers underneath comes with brand new twin mattress made of white wood $200, Brand new Child’s dirt bike with training wheels, Couch with a sleeper sofa very clean $200
4438801331
- Lf a bush hold for the back of a tractor 5 or 6 feet 4107469356
