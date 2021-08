Dangerous rip currents are expected and a Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through Friday evening for the beaches of Accomack and Northampton Counties, including Maryland.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Dangerous rip currents and rough seas associated with Tropical Storm Henri will make conditions in the surf zone dangerous.

Residents are advised to remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

