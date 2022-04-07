- LF complete junk cars and trucks title or no title 757-201-1521
- Looking for apartment or home Need Asap if someone has one call 302-519-5445
- Assorted Angel figurines from $4 to $25 757-331-0472
- Roper clothes dryer asking $125, Crib with mattress asking $30 Please call between 3 pm and 9 pm 757-350-1983
- Bantam roosters $5 each or trade for hens. Very pretty roosters 757-710-3192
- 65″ T.V., 2 speakers w/amp, round top trunk 757-694-8625
- Free 275 gal. tank, Free office desk, crab pot zincs $80 442-7784
- Stereo system $100 894-7577
- 2 Brand new stainless steel restaurant Equipment tables. They are 72” x 30” x 24” ht. The brand is Serv-Ware, Asking $320 each or both for $600. 757-710-2560
- LF trailer or shipping container for storage 710-6176
- 2004 Mitzubishi Montero 443-289-0103
- LF a metal brake 709-3335
- Treadmill for sale, Remington rifle $250 757-990-5058
- 2011 Ford R-150 4×4 $6,000 709-8684
- 2 bed room trailer for rent New Church 757-824-5294
- LF 4-8 sheets of plywood 410-845-1197
- 4 14″ wheels/tires 195/70-14 $100, P.A speakers w/stands $175, Rebock elliptical $150 710-1490
- LF someone to work on a cuckoo clock, LF camper shell for S-10 Pick up 710-4003
