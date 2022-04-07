  1. LF complete junk cars and trucks title or no title  757-201-1521
  2. Looking for apartment or home Need Asap if someone has one call 302-519-5445
  3. Assorted Angel figurines from $4 to $25  757-331-0472
  4. Roper clothes dryer asking $125, Crib with mattress asking $30 Please call between 3 pm and 9 pm 757-350-1983
  5. Bantam roosters $5 each or trade for hens. Very pretty roosters  757-710-3192
  6. 65″ T.V., 2 speakers w/amp, round top trunk  757-694-8625
  7. Free 275 gal. tank, Free office desk, crab pot zincs $80  442-7784
  8. Stereo system $100  894-7577
  9. 2 Brand new stainless steel restaurant Equipment tables. They are 72” x 30” x 24” ht. The brand is Serv-Ware, Asking $320 each or both for $600. 757-710-2560
  10. LF trailer or shipping container for storage  710-6176
  11. 2004 Mitzubishi Montero  443-289-0103
  12. LF a metal brake 709-3335
  13. Treadmill for sale, Remington rifle $250  757-990-5058
  14. 2011 Ford R-150 4×4 $6,000 709-8684
  15. 2 bed room trailer for rent  New Church   757-824-5294
  16. LF 4-8 sheets of plywood 410-845-1197
  17. 4 14″ wheels/tires 195/70-14 $100, P.A speakers w/stands $175, Rebock elliptical $150 710-1490
  18. LF someone to work on a cuckoo clock, LF camper shell for S-10 Pick up  710-4003