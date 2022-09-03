- FOR SALE: Modified Utility Trailer. Single Axle. 3000 lb Gross Weight. Interior Dimension: 4’10” wide/ 3’9″ sideboard high /78″ long . Call 1-757-894-7175 for price and pictures.
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car, 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
- 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS, tranny is pulling hard but not slipping, Motor excellent condition, cold ac/hot heat. $1000 757-710-0630
- Dresser set $150 757-709-1522
- Piano w/bench $150, 25 gal. fish tank $25 757-710-5844
- 2019 Enduro on/off road motorcycle $2,500, 1992 Mercury Cougar $3,000 757-894-5713
- 2,pick up camper shells one 8′ one 6′ $100 ea., 500 gal. fuel tank, 55 gal. drums 757-505-6863
- Wooden dog house for sm/med dog ask for Bob 443-235-3597
- LF house or trailer to rent ASAP 757-993-0539
- 12′ 6 sided Gazebo $100 757-710-8392
- LF 2 bedroom trailer for rent, LF work van or truck 410-422-8973
- 20014 Yamaha 125 dirt bike in very good condition $2,500 757-320-1166
- 1995 Mercury Marquis $2,000 757-442-5623
- 2000 Honda Accord LX $2,500 757-414-3972
