  1. FOR SALE: Modified Utility Trailer. Single Axle. 3000 lb Gross Weight. Interior Dimension: 4’10” wide/ 3’9″ sideboard high /78″ long . Call 1-757-894-7175 for price and pictures.
  2. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car, 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287
  3. 2001 Toyota Avalon XLS, tranny is pulling hard but not slipping, Motor excellent condition, cold ac/hot heat. $1000 757-710-0630
  4. Dresser set $150  757-709-1522
  5. Piano w/bench $150, 25 gal. fish tank $25  757-710-5844
  6. 2019 Enduro on/off road motorcycle $2,500, 1992 Mercury Cougar $3,000 757-894-5713
  7. 2,pick up camper shells one 8′ one 6′ $100 ea., 500 gal. fuel tank, 55 gal. drums  757-505-6863
  8. Wooden dog house for sm/med dog ask for Bob  443-235-3597
  9. LF house or trailer to rent ASAP  757-993-0539
  10. 12′ 6 sided Gazebo $100  757-710-8392
  11. LF 2 bedroom trailer for rent, LF work van or truck  410-422-8973
  12. 20014 Yamaha 125 dirt bike in very good condition $2,500  757-320-1166
  13. 1995 Mercury Marquis $2,000 757-442-5623
  14. 2000 Honda Accord LX $2,500  757-414-3972