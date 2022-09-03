NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Blake Watson scored on a 1-yard run with 33 seconds to play and Old Dominion beat Virginia Tech 20-17 on Friday night.

Keshawn King ran for 111 yards and caught a touchdown pass from transfer quarterback Grant Wells for the Hokies. Wells also ran for a score, but threw two first-half interceptions, and then one to set up the decisive drive.

The Hokies were driving and trying to put the game away when Wells’ pass from ODU’s 40 bounced off of Jalen Holston to the Monarchs’ Ryan Henry. A 15-yard penalty against ODU moved the ball back to their 26 with 2:58 left, but a long completion by Hayden Wolff and then a defensive pass interference call near the goal line on Dorian Strong set the Monarchs up at the 1-yard line.

Watson needed two tries to make it, but tumbled in with 33 seconds left.

UP NEXT

The Hokies open their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at home against Boston College.

