- Looking for 10 sheets of plywood 4x6x3/8 thick and 10 bundles of shingles and roll of paper to fix my shed reasonable price 757-709-3534
- Looking for someone to install a storm door 665-5464
- 2003 Ford Lariat F-150 $5,500, set of 255/75-17 tires w/6 lug rims $300, Gravely riding mower $5,500 894-5713
- Lf 6 lug rim to fit a Chevy Colorado, will do yard work 787-7969
- LF junk appliances and scrap metal will pick up 678-2566
- LF Grasshopper riding mower, 40 gal. electric water heater $150, diesel Bobcat $10,500 710-5238
- Dinette set $350, land scape equipment, dryer 757-469-2223
- LTB Hog Island/ Broadwater community photos 710-6400
- Diamond bridal ring set $1,200 307-277-2451
- Set of golf clubs best offer, boat anchor $20, Hunting bear compound bow w/arrows 787-2963
- LF men’s bicycle parts 694-1398
