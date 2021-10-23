  1. Looking for 10 sheets of plywood 4x6x3/8 thick and 10 bundles of shingles and roll of paper to fix my shed reasonable price 757-709-3534
  2. Looking for someone to install a storm door  665-5464
  3. 2003 Ford Lariat F-150  $5,500, set of 255/75-17 tires w/6 lug rims $300, Gravely riding mower $5,500  894-5713
  4. Lf 6 lug rim to fit a Chevy Colorado, will do yard work  787-7969
  5. LF junk appliances and scrap metal will pick up  678-2566
  6. LF Grasshopper riding mower, 40 gal. electric water heater  $150, diesel Bobcat $10,500 710-5238
  7. Dinette set $350, land scape equipment, dryer  757-469-2223
  8. LTB Hog Island/ Broadwater community photos  710-6400
  9. Diamond bridal ring set  $1,200  307-277-2451
  10. Set of golf clubs best offer, boat anchor $20, Hunting bear compound bow w/arrows 787-2963
  11. LF men’s bicycle parts  694-1398