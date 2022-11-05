- Winchester Centennial ’66 Carbine, produced in 1966 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Winchester’s first rifle, the Model 1866. The rifle itself is a Model 1894 with a gold-plated receiver and fore end cap, 20″ octagonal barrel and saddle ring Asking $1,000. 757-694-8803
- Looking for a men’s 26″ 3 speed cruiser type bicycle to buy. 757-710-6779
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- Two Honda-powered pressure washers. Both need work. Near Cape Charles. $200 for both. 757-695-0294
- In need of a 28″-30″ high back bariactic wheel chair 757-829-5650
- Coleman 4 person tent,20-70 degree sleeping bag, cot and lantern $125 for all 757-787-4383
- for sale 7’x4′ slate pool table w/balls, cues and rack for cues $350 757-824-9665
- Power force vacuum, Bissell power steamer best offer, McDonalds cup collection 757-993-0539
- 35 pc. Teapot set $300, Avon Nativity set $95, dinner set for 8 631-774-3739
- 2 Mariner outboard motors for sale one for parts $200, gas powered golf cart w/cab $1,800 607-282-4206
- LF a pick up cheap and running 410-422-8973
- 2019 Quay on/off road m/c $2,300, 2002 Mazda B3000 4×4 p/u $5,500, utility trailer $500 757-894-5713
