A service in celebration of the life and faith of Anita Johnson Smith of Melfa will be held at the Onley Baptist Church on Friday evening at 5:30, with The Reverend John Burr officiating. In honor and appreciation of the countless people who have been blessed by Anita’s gifted hands and generous heart, a meal will be provided in the church social hall following the service.

Contributions in Anita’s memory may be made to the Onley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.