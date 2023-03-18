1.LF PTO wood chipper For Sale: Kawasaki KLR 650 low miles new shock and tires and dog bone links. $2000 10” Rockwell Unisaw $600 Floor model Powermatic bandsaw $500  757-999-4140

2.1999 Dodge Dakota needs some work $2,000  757-710-5581

3. 4 aluminum ladders for sale 727-710-8042

4.For sale Dell desk top computer complete best offer 757-694-5540

5.Antique oil lamps call for price 631-774-3739

6.LF a pistol Colt .45 or any other caliber 757-387-7506

7. Large Ole Mill wood stove $200  443-235-5597

8.Large concrete bird bath $50  757-694-5150

9.1993 40th anniversary Chevy Corvette for sale 804-436-7350

10.For sale antique wrought iron fence parts, 55 gal. plastic drums, 300 gal. totes  757-505-6863

 

