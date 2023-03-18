Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to play at King & Queen on Friday and won by a score of 15 to 2. The Ponies scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning, 1 run in the 4th inning, 1 run in the 5th inning, and 10 runs in the 6th inning.

Macello Rosanova got the start on the mound and the win for the Ponies. Rosanova pitched 5 innings and gave up 2 runs on 1 hit while striking out 11 batters. Offensively, the Ponies had 10 hits in the game. Garrett, Daisey, Izid Tountas, and Rosanova each had 2 hits in the game. Also collecting hits were John Holloway, Sam Pomerleau, Kent Reed, and George Katseos.

With the win, the Ponies moved to 2-0 on the season.