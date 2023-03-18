Baseball 

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to play at King & Queen on Friday and won by a score of 15 to 2.  The Ponies scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning, 1 run in the 4th inning, 1 run in the 5th inning, and 10 runs in the 6th inning.

Macello Rosanova got the start on the mound and the win for the Ponies.  Rosanova pitched 5 innings and gave up 2 runs on 1 hit while striking out 11 batters.  Offensively, the Ponies had 10 hits in the game.  Garrett, Daisey, Izid Tountas, and Rosanova each had 2 hits in the game.  Also collecting hits were John Holloway, Sam Pomerleau, Kent Reed, and George Katseos.

With the win, the Ponies moved to 2-0 on the season.

Softball 

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to play at King & Queen on Friday.  The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 19 to 2.  The Lady Ponies scored 5 runs in the 1st inning, 7 runs in the 2nd inning, 2 runs in the 3rd inning, and 5 runs in the 4th inning.

Caitlyn McPherson got the start on the mound and the win for the Ponies.  McPherson pitched 5 innings and gave up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 9 batters.  Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 16 hits in the game.  Lily Mathews and Allie Bell each had 3 hits for the Lady Ponies.  Sara Godwin, Alex McComb, Marley Katsetos, Caitlyn McPherson each had 2 hits apiece.

With the win the Lady Ponies moved to 2-0 on the season.

The Nandua Lady Warriors defeated Holly Grove on Friday 10-0 in 6 innings.  Reaghan Hintz got the start on the mound and the win for the Lady Warriors.  The Lady Warriors moved to 2-0 on the season.