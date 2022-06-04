- LF wood fence installation quotes. Have an old Craftsman lawn tractor for free, you remove. 36′ heavy aluminum ladder, needs pull rope $100 848-459-4986
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. for $300.00 or best offer, 10ft. ramp $600.00 or best offer (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- Small animal pen i.e. hamster, gerbil, small rabbit 757-678-2854
- LTB 5′-6′ 3 pt. tractor hitch rake, floor nailer w/2 boxes nails 607-437-4782
- John Deere 165 3 pt. back hoe 757-710-5080
- 28 gal. sprayer tank $50 757-787-7613
- 2 door fridge $200 firm 757-709-9255
- LTB mower/trimmer, sale women’s hunting boots size 9 $30, Graco stroller $30 757-787-2963
- Electric log splitter $100, 15 gal. electric sprayer $100, LF mower 757-709-0864
- LTB kitchen pantry cabinet 757-710-1025
- LTB steel 55 gal. drums 757-709-9459 ask for Sharon
- LF 2 bedroom trailer/horse to rent in MD. 1994 Plymouth Van 410-422-8973
- 5 acres of farmland to lease in Hacksneck $50 ac. 301-775-1562
- 5 pc. drum set $350, electric inversion table $120, bass cabinet $100 757-710-1490
