PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a possible person in the water in the Chesapeake Bay, Saturday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center initially received a report of a 20-foot Boston Whaler beached in the vicinity of Factory Point, Virginia with signs of recent occupancy.

Crews are searching for Christopher Martin Young, a 63-year old white male weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Currently searching are an HC-130J Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City along with the CGC Angela Mcshan.

The search area for Young includes the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis, Maryland to Hampton, Virginia.

Cell phone data indicated the vessel departed Annapolis, Maryland yesterday evening and transited south.

Poquoson Fire, Hampton Fire and Virginia Marine Resources Commission are also responding to the search efforts with aircraft and small boats.

Additional Coast Guard assets involved in the search are:

29-foot Response Boat-Small II from Station Cape Charles

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City

29-foot Response Boat-Small II from Station Oxford

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Milfordhaven

45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Crisfield

If you have any information pertaining to this case, contact the Coast Guard Fifth District Five command center at (757) 398-6390.