- LF 1 -20 or 40ft storage container (or sea container) or 53ft trailer for storage, around Accomack and Northampton County. No need to deliver 757-709-8900
- Gas grill with tank and remaining fuel $25 Marion Station Md. 443-614-8179
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. motorized wheelchair. Please call for prices.(757)789-5287
- acre of land in Mappsville $29,000, side by side fridge/freezer $200, LF someone to do yard work trade for scrap metal 757-710-5238
- LF 20′ storage container 757-710-0810
- Guinea birds for sale 757-817-4722
- 6 pc. bedroom suit $250, 6 pc. living room suit $200 757-710-5144
- Lot of decoys for sale 757-442-7784
- E-Z UP shelter w/side curtains $100, small fridge $50 757-710-5284
- 17 acres for rent for hunting, 40″ flat screen T.V. $60 757-993-0539
- 7′ Douglas Fir pre-lit Christmas tree $40, new twin bed set $75 410-251-9040
- LF push mower 410-845-1197
- LF conversion van/Ford Expedition, 1994 Plymouth van for sale $1,300 410-422-8973
- Free fridge 757-829-8191
- New 5 pc. SPL drums set w/hardware $400, walker/chair $50, LF a very large mail box 757-710-1490
