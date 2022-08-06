  1. LF 1 -20 or 40ft storage container (or sea container) or 53ft trailer for storage, around Accomack and Northampton County. No need to deliver  757-709-8900
  2. Gas grill with tank and remaining fuel $25 Marion Station Md. 443-614-8179
  3. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. motorized wheelchair. Please call for prices.(757)789-5287
  4. acre of land in Mappsville $29,000, side by side fridge/freezer $200, LF someone to do yard work trade for scrap metal 757-710-5238
  5. LF 20′ storage container 757-710-0810
  6. Guinea birds for sale  757-817-4722
  7. 6 pc. bedroom suit $250, 6 pc. living room suit $200 757-710-5144
  8. Lot of decoys for sale 757-442-7784
  9. E-Z UP shelter w/side curtains $100, small fridge $50 757-710-5284
  10. 17 acres for rent for hunting, 40″ flat screen T.V. $60  757-993-0539
  11. 7′ Douglas Fir pre-lit Christmas tree $40, new twin bed set $75 410-251-9040
  12. LF push mower 410-845-1197
  13. LF conversion van/Ford Expedition,  1994 Plymouth van for sale $1,300 410-422-8973
  14. Free fridge 757-829-8191
  15. New 5 pc. SPL drums set w/hardware $400, walker/chair $50, LF a very large mail box 757-710-1490