By Linda Cicoira

Violent crimes were among the indictments handed down by an Accomack Grand Jury this week.

Sixty-year-old Michael Richard Oplinger, of Mears Circle in Harborton, was indicted on a count of maliciously wounding his wife, Seaneen Oplinger, who has since moved across the bay. The incident occurred April 20. Oplinger was arrested May 13. The woman complained the defendant broke and dislocated her shoulder after beating her with a pipe.

Forty-three-year-old Jeffery Joseph Alther, a construction worker, who lives on Shields Bridge Road in Belle Haven, was indicted on March 19 counts of malicious maiming and strangulation. The victim was April Kelly, of Bloxom.

Thirty-three-year-old Basil Johnson Jr., of Chrestwood Circle in Hampton, was indicted on May 14 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm while a protective order was in effect. A 9mm luger pistol and eight cartridges were confiscated, according to court records. Johnson claimed he was unaware he had been convicted of a felony and unaware that he couldn’t have a firearm.

Thirty-two-year-old Wayne Orville Norton Jr., of Hill Street in Onancock, was indicted on the charge in connection with a May 17 incident. Thirty-four-year Dorothy May Payton, who was homeless, was indicted in connection with a May 23 incident. And 60-year-old Ceylon Glen Byrd, who was homeless, was indicted in connection with a June 22 incident.

