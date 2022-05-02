- Xbox 360 console, 2 controllers, power cable, HDMI cable, Kinect sensor and many games…tested and works great $100. 757-894-8342
- 16′ Carolina Skiff/motor/trailer $6,500 703-863-6992
- Bed/dresser/night stand 757-787-7969
- Cat found in Bloxom area white/gray 757-990-0724
- 2011 Winnebago class-A motor home $17,000 757-665-4637
- Bedroom suit 757-787-7969
- air fryer $100 757-709-1522
- 20″ chrome rims/tires for Ford Fusion 757-414-3926
- 21″ Craftsman mower, Brown eggs for sale, LF male Scoby duck 757-665-6279
- LTB 1997 CMC 1500 auto transmission 757-709-2578
- 12’x16′ carpet w/pad $175, 24,000 BTU window a/c, stainless tub 757-710-5238
- 2 twin beds $75 ea., full size bed complete $100, 8,000 BTU a/c unit $150 757-709-0368
- Large dog crate free 757-442-2628
- 4 metal beach chairs $30 or trade for metal chairs with pads 757-387-0491
- 2 tires 195/65R15 $50, twin bed $25 757-694-8507
- LF used residential water pump 757-894-2864
- Washer/dryer $50 you pick up 757-387-7468
