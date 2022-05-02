  1. Xbox 360 console, 2 controllers, power cable, HDMI cable, Kinect sensor and many games…tested and works great $100. 757-894-8342
  2. 16′ Carolina Skiff/motor/trailer $6,500  703-863-6992
  3. Bed/dresser/night stand  757-787-7969
  4. Cat found in Bloxom area white/gray 757-990-0724
  5. 2011 Winnebago class-A motor home $17,000 757-665-4637
  6. Bedroom suit 757-787-7969
  7. air fryer $100  757-709-1522
  8. 20″ chrome rims/tires for Ford Fusion 757-414-3926
  9. 21″ Craftsman mower, Brown eggs for sale, LF male Scoby duck 757-665-6279
  10. LTB 1997 CMC 1500 auto transmission 757-709-2578
  11. 12’x16′ carpet w/pad $175, 24,000 BTU window a/c, stainless tub  757-710-5238
  12. 2 twin beds $75 ea., full size bed complete $100, 8,000 BTU a/c unit $150 757-709-0368
  13. Large dog crate free  757-442-2628
  14. 4 metal beach chairs $30 or trade for metal chairs with pads 757-387-0491
  15. 2 tires 195/65R15 $50, twin bed $25  757-694-8507
  16. LF used residential water pump  757-894-2864
  17. Washer/dryer $50 you pick up 757-387-7468