Louis “Lou” Alan Barlow of Jamesville, Virginia passed away on April 25, 2022 in the arms of the love of his life, Linda Joyce Masingill Barlow. He was born in San Francisco, California on August 31, 1943. He is survived by those he said “inspired me most”, his wife, Linda Joyce Masingill Barlow, his daughters Nina Lynn Carty and husband John Carty, Danielle Mosher and Shannon Rhae Barlow Stanfield and husband Jonathan Stanfield. He included his grandchildren Amanda Cristina Dillmann Nava and husband Jorge Nava, Nicholas Tyler Mosher, Robin Elizabeth Mosher, Kylie Raine Barlow and all the little bits as he called them Zoe Skye, Jenna Leigh and Jordan Shae Barlow. He knew that his great-grandchildren, Olivia Rose Ramirez and Iris Mae Nava would grow up to be just as inspiring. He is survived by his sister Nancy Barlow Hurtado and brothers Gary Barlow and Marc Barlow. He is also survived by a loving family found later in life including brothers Rich (Eileen) Stoll, David (Alice) Stoll, sister Shirley (Joe) Chiesa and sister-in-law Diana Stoll. He was preceded in death by his brother Bill Stoll and his parents, Donald K. Barlow and Pansy Marie Lebuanic Barlow.

He attended Fremont High School in Oakland, California from 1958 to 1961 before joining the United States Air Force in 1961. He was honorably discharged in November 1965. He later joined the United States Naval Reserve from 1980 to 1988. He said on his Facebook page that his favorite song was the Star Spangled Banner but his family knows that it is really I’ve got you, Babe by Sonny and Cher with the national anthem a close second.

Lou loved his wife Linda over and above everything else on this earth. He met her in May 1965 when he said “this very lovely young lady came swishing by like she owned the world and my eyes nearly popped out of my head. Wow, what a looker she was and right there and then I decided to get close to her as soon as I could.” He courted her “ardently” working hard to win over her mother which he did. He married her one year later on June 18, 1966. They were married for a very full fifty-five years. He advised his daughters and granddaughters to never go to bed angry with their husbands and he lived this out in his own marriage.

He had three daughters Nina, Danielle and Shannon. Saturday afternoons when they were little were spent cuddled on the couch watching Creature Features and Kung Fu Theatre. Summer vacations were spent in Chincoteague, either on the beach fishing or being thrown into the waves. Lou told his daughters they could do absolutely anything and encouraged and believed in them up to his death. He was protective and immediately there when his children needed him.

Without the benefit of a college education, Lou journeyed from a humble beginning, living on “wrong side of the tracks” to Assistant Vice President in his early career. He then advanced to Vice President of Telecommunications for Nations Credit. He was charged with the responsibility to monitor all 2,000 bank branches 24 hrs a day 7 days a week and was later promoted to Senior Vice President in 2002. He retired on January 4, 2004.

After retirement, he spent the majority of his time on the ocean. Many afternoons were spent with his sweetheart on his boat with music, books and a cold beer (or two). Sometimes there was a line in the water and sometimes not but the real gift was just drifting, drifting, drifting the day away hoping to see dolphins before heading home. His favorite things were serving cuisine chez Louis to his family and playing with his many grandchildren. He loved to cook and every Thanksgiving, the turkey hotline was open but it was so much better to just be wherever he was.

He built two houses on the beach for his number one girl because she wanted to live with her toes in the sand. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for her. He did the wiring and plumbing on the second house himself, much to the concern of everyone who knew him (except his wife, who knew he was doing what he loved). He was 76 years old! But that didn’t stop him from climbing ladders, pulling wires, pipe-fitting and popping open a well-earned cold one at the end of the day.

In the last few years, he and Linda spent many evenings outside the haven they created, watching the sun set over the bay as old friends, taking care of each other, sharing every day, They were truly one.

There will be a beach-side Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 7th at 11am at his home. Dress is decidedly casual as Lou swore he would never wear a tie again after he retired, and he certainly preferred beach casual.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 40726, Nashville, TN 37204.

