- Twin size mattress and box spring, very good condition. 2 chest of drawers 7577897646
- I have 1 male puppy who is 9.5weeks old he is a mixed breed he is friendly and needs a loving home and is potty pad trained as well 7573879348
- Have 2 rabbits and 1 guinea pig free to a good home. Have another guinea pig that just had babies will be giving away at least 2 more in the future. 2762245003
- I have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1000.00 or best offer. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp.(757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- $1200 cash 2006 Volkswagen Passat wagon 2.0T 4 door station wagon, runs, 160k miles, some body damage, needs rear brakes and engine sensor needs work. Sold AS IS 7574140074
- Key maker with 2000 blanks in the display code key maker $350. 7872490
- 7579901045 LF hospital bed that will raise up and down and back and front tilt
- Lot of exercise equipment crossbow advantage 130, setup inclining bench press $150, Commercial grade uptime fitness 1800 elliptical $300 7094981
- 6 gallons of Sherwin Williams extreme waterproofing paint $150. 400 ft magic corner drywall corner finisher $80 for two boxes. Standard model bas body system kickboxing setup for training $200 7577872454
- 2 acres of land surveyed well and septic permit 7579930036
- 1994 Chevy pickup 1500 4 wheel drive new wheels and tires runs excellent, camper shell with tow hitch on back with bucket seats $4000 obo 7578946319
- Jon Deere tractor 10 20 comes with 5 foot bush hog 6074374782
- Hayman sweet potato sprouts 7578943196
- 5 gallon copper alcohol still with condensation tube $150 perfect shape 7578943742
- Washer and dryer $500 both 7578942041
- Portable holding tank for camper rhino 36 gallon brand new $200. Pneumatic nailer for nailing hardwood floors used once works perfect with accessories $85 7578940823
- 7577104630 LF 5-10 weekly Monday thru Friday PCA weekend 8 hours a day
