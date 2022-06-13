  1. Twin size mattress and box spring, very good condition. 2 chest of drawers 7577897646
  2. I have 1 male puppy who is 9.5weeks old he is a mixed breed he is friendly and needs a loving home and is potty pad trained as well 7573879348
  3. Have 2 rabbits and 1 guinea pig free to a good home. Have another guinea pig that just had babies will be giving away at least 2 more in the future. 2762245003
  4. I have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1000.00 or best offer. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300.00 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600.00 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp.(757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
  5. $1200 cash 2006 Volkswagen Passat wagon 2.0T 4 door station wagon, runs, 160k miles, some body damage, needs rear brakes and engine sensor needs work. Sold AS IS 7574140074
  6. Key maker with 2000 blanks in the display code key maker $350. 7872490
  7. 7579901045 LF hospital bed that will raise up and down and back and front tilt
  8. Lot of exercise equipment crossbow advantage 130, setup inclining bench press $150, Commercial grade uptime fitness 1800 elliptical $300 7094981
  9. 6 gallons of Sherwin Williams extreme waterproofing paint $150. 400 ft magic corner drywall corner finisher $80 for two boxes. Standard model bas body system kickboxing setup for training $200 7577872454
  10. 2 acres of land surveyed well and septic permit 7579930036
  11. 1994 Chevy pickup 1500 4 wheel drive new wheels and tires runs excellent, camper shell with tow hitch on back with bucket seats $4000 obo 7578946319
  12. Jon Deere tractor 10 20 comes with 5 foot bush hog 6074374782
  13. Hayman sweet potato sprouts 7578943196
  14. 5 gallon copper alcohol still with condensation tube $150 perfect shape 7578943742
  15. Washer and dryer $500 both 7578942041
  16. Portable holding tank for camper rhino 36 gallon brand new $200. Pneumatic nailer for nailing hardwood floors used once works perfect with accessories $85 7578940823
  17. 7577104630 LF 5-10 weekly Monday thru Friday PCA weekend 8 hours a day