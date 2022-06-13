James Lee Bishop, Sr., 56, husband of Carol Ann Colona Bishop, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. Affectionately known as “Beaver” by those who knew and loved him, Beaver was born December 7, 1965 in Nassawadox, VA and was a lifelong resident of Justisville, VA. He was the son of the late Arthur Ellis Bishop, Sr. and Nancy Sherwood Justis and was lovingly raised by his grandparents, Paul and Margaret Bishop.

For two decades, Beaver worked as a mechanic for Perdue Farms and later started his own lawncare business, “Bishop’s Lawn Care,” which he owned and operated until recently. A well-known ‘Jack of all trades,’ Beaver worked with many local businesses over the years including, Jaxon’s, Woody’s BP, H.W. Drummond, and Surplus Warehouse. An avid collector of any and everything, there were few items anyone ever needed Beaver didn’t have on hand, ultimately earning him the title of the “Fred Sandford” of Justisville. He was a passionate car enthusiast and devoted member of the Eastern Shore Cruisers, serving as their Vice President until his health declined over the last few months. Beaver was the proud owner of a white 1986 Monte Carlo and red 1989 Trans-Am. He was an avid NASCAR fan and faithfully rooted for Kevin Harvick’s # 4 car. Beaver was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and served as a support member with the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company for many years.

In addition to his loving wife, Carol, of 33 years, Beaver is survived by his son, James Lee “Bud” Bishop, Jr. and his wife, Ariel, of Parksley; grandchildren, Brantley James and Kaileigh Shae Bishop; in-laws, Roland and Elsie Colona; sisters-in-law, April Smith of Parksley and Lisa Ford of Berlin, MD; one niece; three nephews; and a host of friends, all of whom will greatly miss his presence in their lives. Other than his parents, and grandparents, he was predeceased by his brother, Junior Bishop.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., with The Reverends Wayne Ashby and Wayne Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In honor of his love for cars and dedication to community, there will be special commemoration by the Eastern Shore Cruisers and the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company.

Contributions in Beaver’s memory may be made to the Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA, Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA, 23418, or to Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421.

