- Looking for a Rooster. 7577098949
- i have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft.I also have an motorized wheelchair. Please call for prices.(757)789-5287
- LF an adult female housecat that needs a good home. 7576655847
- We have a whirlpool dyer for sale. Runs excellent no problems at all you haul $150 , if we deliver it cast $175. Also have a living room coffee table and end tables with 2 lamps for sale $200. Please call 4438020286
- 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport with 170,128 miles. Runs great. Asking $3500. 7573501983
- 36 totes of new in the box nascar die cast trains cars truck gas pumps and haulers. Plus much much more. Inherited the collection and am overwhelmed need gone. 5407480683
- **Price reduced**Aluminum boat for sale! Lowe Sea Nymph 16 foot boat. Comes with trailer, and motor. Titles for all. The boat is a 2000. The motor is a 2019 Yamaha F25 with tilt. Engine serviced yearly with 50 hours total run time. Ethanol free gas only. $5500. 484 554 7737
- Plants for sale by owner, 8289 Atlantic Rd. Aloe, Yucca, Pencil Tree’s assorted Succulentsreasonably priced 757-824-4555
- 2006 Chevy equinox nothing wrong with it but a little shimmy in the front 127k miles. no leaks, Cape Charles $4000 obo 7576783901
- Lf empty drywall tubs with lids I’ll come get them, paying a dollar a piece 4107264589
- LF a used boat trailer for a 19 foot boat, LF treated poles 6074374782
- 2009 chrome cube Nissan excellent condition $1500 selling today 7579902338
- 2003 ford crown Victoria sport 219k miles transmission starting to go, good engine new brakes, best offer 7577895180
- Large number of National Geographic magazines $100 for all, 3 old clam baskets $30 for the three, Old shipping crate it’s been redone $40 would make a good table 7573877506
- LF if anyone has a house for rent for a family that needs a home, LF car for sale at reasonable price 7578947577
- Looking to hire a roofer to reshingle a single story house 7578943742
- Lima beans for sale, Lf mason quart jars 7573505036
- Lf used 72 inch cut Toro mower 7577093858
- Very light wheat colored rocker swivel recliner very clean from non smoker family 4102798599
- 30 inch commercial grade char-broiler Connerton stainless steel with cast iron grates great condition for a restaurant or food truck $650 obo 7577102560
- 6 panel solid pine interior door 30 by 80. 7578940286
- LF a small truck small suv or small car 7576786342
