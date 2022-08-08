  1. Looking for a Rooster. 7577098949
  2. i have for sell a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van. Then I have 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft.I also have an motorized wheelchair. Please call for prices.(757)789-5287
  3. LF an adult female housecat that needs a good home. 7576655847
  4. We have a whirlpool dyer for sale. Runs excellent no problems at all you haul $150 , if we deliver it cast $175. Also have a living room coffee table and end tables with 2 lamps for sale $200. Please call 4438020286
  5. 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport with 170,128 miles. Runs great. Asking $3500. 7573501983
  6. 36 totes of new in the box nascar die cast trains cars truck gas pumps and haulers. Plus much much more. Inherited the collection and am overwhelmed need gone. 5407480683
  7. **Price reduced**Aluminum boat for sale! Lowe Sea Nymph 16 foot boat. Comes with trailer, and motor. Titles for all. The boat is a 2000. The motor is a 2019 Yamaha F25 with tilt. Engine serviced yearly with 50 hours total run time. Ethanol free gas only. $5500. 484 554 7737
  8. Plants for sale by owner, 8289 Atlantic Rd. Aloe, Yucca, Pencil Tree’s  assorted Succulents
    reasonably priced 757-824-4555
  9. 2006 Chevy equinox nothing wrong with it but a little shimmy in the front 127k miles. no leaks, Cape Charles $4000 obo 7576783901
  10. Lf empty drywall tubs with lids I’ll come get them, paying a dollar a piece 4107264589
  11. LF a used boat trailer for a 19 foot boat, LF treated poles 6074374782
  12. 2009 chrome cube Nissan excellent condition $1500 selling today 7579902338
  13. 2003 ford crown Victoria sport 219k miles transmission starting to go, good engine new brakes, best offer 7577895180
  14. Large number of National Geographic magazines $100 for all, 3 old clam baskets $30 for the three, Old shipping crate it’s been redone $40 would make a good table 7573877506
  15. LF if anyone has a house for rent for a family that needs a home, LF car for sale at reasonable price 7578947577
  16. Looking to hire a roofer to reshingle a single story house 7578943742
  17. Lima beans for sale, Lf mason quart jars 7573505036
  18. Lf used 72 inch cut Toro mower 7577093858
  19. Very light wheat colored rocker swivel recliner very clean from non smoker family 4102798599
  20. 30 inch commercial grade char-broiler Connerton stainless steel with cast iron grates great condition for a restaurant or food truck $650 obo 7577102560
  21. 6 panel solid pine interior door 30 by 80. 7578940286
  22. LF a small truck small suv or small car 7576786342