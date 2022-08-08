George David Taylor, Jr., 94, of Charlottesville, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. Born March 14, 1928, in Tasley, VA, he was the son of the late George David Taylor, Sr. and Dora (Carter) Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a 1950 graduate of the University of Richmond, Richmond VA, and a member of First United Methodist Church, Charlottesville. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Maddox Taylor in 2005.

Mr. Taylor worked for the Associated Press and retired in public relations from the Rockefeller Family Foundation in New York. He loved his family, was an avid reader, valued education, and loved Civil War and WWII history, photography, traveling, and the Eastern Shore of Virginia. He touched so many lives and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

He is survived by his two sons, David R. Taylor and his wife, Donna, of Apex, NC, and Gary W. Taylor and his wife, Sandy, of York, PA; four grandchildren, Cole Taylor and his wife, Danielle, of Holly Springs, NC, Michelle Taylor of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Megan Brant and her fiancé, Paul Wege, of Hanover, PA, and Hayden Taylor of New York; and two great grandchildren, Maddox and Hudson Taylor. In addition to his wide and parents, Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his sister, Francis Hayden.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville, VA.

A visitation will be held Friday, August 12, 2022 from 11 a.m. until Noon at the Williams Funeral Home in Onancock, VA followed by a graveside service at Edgehill Cemetery, Accomac, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mr. Taylor to Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Foundation, 250 Pantops Mountain Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911; First United Methodist Church, 101 E. Jefferson Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902; or to BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. (Please indicate the donation is in memory of George D. Taylor, Jr.)

Williams Funeral Home in Onancock is handling local arrangements.

