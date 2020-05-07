1.1999 Dodge Conversion van, 1500 series, 318 engine, no rust on body, needs air conditioner core, $1,400. LF goats, baby or full grown. 410-845-1478

2. 1994 Ranger v6, 4×4, great shape, needs a brake line, $1,900. 2004 Chevy venture mini van $2,000. 443-523-5741

3. Looking for 12 tomato cages. Please call 757-894-6055

4.Looking for a 16″ to 18″ slide on boat trailer for a 16″ John boat. 804-937-7890

5. Set of Maryama china made in Japan, white background floral pattern, 55 pieces. 45 Beanie Babies, $1.50 apiece. Pet self waterer and feeder, $8 for the set. 757-854-8251

6. LF 20 inch bar for a Husqvarna chain saw, in fair condition at a reasonable price. 757-710-4118

7. LF baby chicks, Plymouth Rock or Barred Rock chicks, 3-4. 757-787-4587

8. LF late model car or truck can need work. 609-780-4960

9. 5 tomato cages for sale, $25. Garden seeder, $25. 757-787-7370

10. Girls playhouse, perfect for a 2 – 6 year old, clean, like new. 757-999-0083 can send pictures

11. Kitchen table set, all wood, good shape, sedats 6, includes leaf, 2 captain’s chairs. 757-710-3477

12. 100 keystone shaped landcape blocks, $1.65 each or $130 for all. 757-787-7268

13. 2 Elite spinner bikes, $200 each. 15 gallon 12 volt spray tank, never used,$75. 3 brick propane heater, 18k BTU on wheels, never used, good for work shop, $100. 757-787-8087 leave message if there’s no answer

14. 8N Ford tractor, $2,000. 443-783-9031 in Pocomoke

15. LF someone to work on an old chest freezer. LF double cassette boombox. 410-422-8973

16. 2002 Yamaha 110 V-star, 22k miles, small engine leak, tagged and insured, $2,200 or will trade for a 60 inch zero turn lawn mower. 757-894-5713

17. 25 foot SeaOx with 2 150-Yamaha motors, $25,000, nothing wrong with boat or motors, includes trailer. 443-614-2464 in Pocomoke City

18. LF recliner. 757-665-1284

19. 36 x 80 interior door, 6 panel, $100 OBO. Chicken eggs, $3 a dozen. 757-387-2008

.