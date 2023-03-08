1.Portable table saw, Makita, runs perfect, brand new blade, will cut up to 2.25 inches thick, $75. 9 inch bench-top bandsaw, ProTech, 3 blades, $75. 757-894-0823

2. Exercise bike, real nice, got all the computer stuff on it, heart rate, miles, etc., $100. Adult diapers, over 25 boxes, $25, size large. 757-990-5262 call Glen anytime

3. Holley 650 dual feed vacuum carburetor, with matching Contender single plane 4 barrel intake for older small Ford engines. Used 2 months/ Like new. $300. 1-757-414-3078

4. LF a 2 BR house or apartment for rent. 1-757-547-6809

5. 1997 Pontiac Trans Am, v8, auto, car needs work, $3,000 obo. 1-443-523-5741

6. For sale desktop PC $100. Push mower for parts $20. 3 ton jack $40. Call 757-709-0923

7. Michael Kors large handbag, paid $239, asking $60. 410-913-7413 call anytime, can send pictures

8. 15 gallon battery operated spot sprayer for the back of a 4 wheeler or lawnmower, clips and all connections, 5-10 foot hose with sprayer nozzle, $50, very good condition. 757-894-8118

9. FREE – Complete Basketball goal. It’s unground type. Fair condition – suggest some paint to freshen up. Must be picked up, no delivery. 1-757-620-0628

10. 2008 Ford Focus 2 door coupe, 5 speed, runs great, asking $1,500. 757-709-9557 call or text

11. 2002 GMC pickup, 4 wheel drive, 4 door, new engine, new transmission, new transfer case, new brakes, shocks and tires, $10,000 OBO. 607-437-4782

12.Dog house, plastic, nice, $10. 757-442-5623

13. 2 acres of land for sale between Leemont & Parksley. 757-665-4325

14. I have a few dozen fresh eggs for sale, $5 a dozen. Call or text 757-286-2371. Located near Exmore.

15. 2009 Lincoln MKS 3.7 v6 automatic, excellent running car, 277k over $2k in repairs recently, new water pump, new timing chains, new spark plugs, new head gaskets, new front seal, all new fluids, etc. $4000 OBO. Can send pics just text me 609-780-4960

16. Eggs for sale, 30 eggs for $12, in New Church, plenty of them! 757-894-9719

17. LF junk appliances/scrap metal, will pick up free. 757-678-2566

18. LF A HOSPITAL BED IN CLEAN & GOOD WORKING CONDITION. CALL 757-693-0720

19. For Sale 1979 c10 Shortbed pickup roller. 1990 Silverado with motor and transmission running

$2,000.00 for both. 757-350-9497

20. 18’x20’x6’ disassembled carport for sale for $800 firm! If your interested please call 757-397-2092

21. Husqvarna 17 inch rear tine tiller with Honda engine, older, works like new, paid $825 at Lowe’s, been sitting for a while, starts, $400. 757-710-1262

22. Looking to buy some chicken hens, looking for some quail. 1-757-710-3192

23. Looking for a mobile mechanic who is experienced in electronics on 2008 Chrysler Town & Country. 1-609-817-3310