The Eastern Shore continues to experience an increased risk of fire danger. The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Accomack & Northampton Counties.

Breezy and dry conditions are expected again today. North to northwest winds will be gusty to 30 to 40 mph. Relative humidity values will drop to 30 to 35 percent across the Virginia Eastern Shore. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead to an increased fire danger risk from midday today through early this evening.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.

Virginia residents are reminded that open burning is prohibited before 4 pm each day through April 30th.