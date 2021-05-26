1.LF small motor for a boat, preferably a 5hp motor in excellent condition 757-665-6127
2.LF 3 bed 2 bath home for rent, must be pet friendly 252-308-8930
3.Riding & push mower for parts $50, chest type freezer, looks ugly, works great $150 757-824-6320, call after 5 PM
4.Aluminum walker, like new $20, LF office style typing desk 757-787-7268
5.LF refrigerator w/ freezer 757-350-9660
6.Car seat, like new $75 or trade for AC unit, Polesaw $100 firm 757-678-0979
7.2017 0 turn troybilt lawnmower 757-442-5728
8.LF vehicle in price range of $800 757-665-1284
9.Non-working Tripbox, $100, 4 new tires 175-70-r13, driveway box scrape 710-5600
10.LF reloading equipment & supplies 443-944-1116
11.1932 Chevrolet Roadster w/ small block Chevy V8 $7,000, green 410-207-9465
12.FREE 10,000btu air conditioner 757-694-5975
13.Outdoor folding chairs 757-607-6001
14.LF utility trailer at least 5×8, 709-4362
15.6 guitars, acoustic, electric acoustic, acoustic bass, etc, Peavey Amp, 2 gun cabinets 757-710-1489
16.331-2279 yard sale stuff
17.LF vintage mechanical wrist watches (no quartz) 694-5951
18.2003 Oldsmobile Aurora 757-693-1417
19.Outboard motor 10hp, Harley Davidson ultra classic 757-894-8118
20.LF professional carpet cleaner 302-359-7854