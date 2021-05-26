Funeral services for Mrs. Judy Barkley of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Asbury United Methodist Church, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Patricia Lee Hand of Exmore
October 7, 2019
Mr. Preston P. Kellam
April 3, 2019
Robert James Swartz
August 16, 2018
Mr. Ray P. Doughty of Nassawadox
October 19, 2017
Local Conditions
May 26, 2021, 9:00 pm
Mostly sunny
80°F
80°F
9 mph
real feel: 82°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 am
sunset: 8:14 pm
5 hours ago
Click here for a replay of today’s Chamber Chat with the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director Robert Sabbatini as well as Van Salter with Preston Ford of Keller. ... See MoreSee Less
Chamber Chat - discussing the Chambers events and Preston Automotive GroupToday we were joined on Chamber Chat by ESVA Chamber Executive Director Robert Sabbatini to discuss the Chamber's events and initiatives as well as by Van Salter to discuss Preston Automotive Group's