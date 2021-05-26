Funeral services for Mrs. Judy Barkley of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 3 PM at Asbury United Methodist Church, Salisbury, Md.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.  Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.