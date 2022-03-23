1.Craftsman table saw $50, Shopmaster band saw $100 757-693-1450

2.757-710-3192 chicks for sale, 2 month old puppy in need of a new home, no shots or vaccinations, includes rehoming fee

3.LF burn barrels, LF running car 757-387-0650

4.Formula 23ft Cuddy cabin boat w/ new engine, new out drive 5.7 vortex V8 609-780-4960

5.LF complete junk cars, title or no title 757-201-1521

6.1977 C10 pickup $2,000 obo, LF Chevy 454 motor block (old or blown), LF 1984-86 Cutlass 757-350-9497 call anytime

7.LF builder/handyman to help preform an unusual task 757-414-0429

8.Home Theatre Enthusiasts’ Onkyo 7.2 Dolby Atmos AV receiver, optima HD 2D/3D projector, various speakers and wires $800 757-710-9203

9.2 used Perko rail-mount rod-holders $40, Stanley floor heater $35, new 5G phone $25 985-498-6860

10.8 year old “Red-Nosed” pitbull, call for more info 757-505-6720

11.Cub Cadet tractor w/ front end loader & bucket $15,000 obo 757-678-7884

12.22 rifle w/ scope 757-993-0362

13.42in. Samsung Flatscreen tv $100 757-787-2963

14.2005 Ford Focus $1,000 757-709-2776

15.Kenmore Washer & Dryer, almond in color $150, GE electric range w/ coil tops, range hood included $120 757-787-4890

16.23ft Wellcraft boat 804-436-7350

17.Bunk bed twin on top full on bottom 757-854-8874

18.LF patio table w/ umbrella 757-710-7162

19.4 15in chrome rims w/ tires $150 757-999-2867

20.Water pump, 29 gal. water heater, A&N Tractor 757-992-3571