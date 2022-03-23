Funeral services for Rev. Barry G. Mears of Accomac, will be condoucted Saturday at 11AM from the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Herbert Gibbs officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.