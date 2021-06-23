1.2 antique glass hurricane lamps, candle-lit $100, Porcelain pitcher & basin w/ small rose design $40, black glass gem globe w/ compass, table model $200 757-331-0472

2.2008 Hyundai Sonata, 4 cylinder, automatic transmission, sunroof, etc., very good condition $5,300 757-442-7077 call between 9 AM and 9 PM

3:LF 1-2 bedroom long term rental in Accomac County, must be pet friendly 757-894-0029

4.LF geese, will buy or trade 757-710-3192

5.Westland boat cover w/ attached motor cover for center console, up to 22.5ft $250 757-894-1431

6.2001 Honda Odyssey, no center seat, sizable dent on bumper, very reliable $2,500 757-442-3077

7.FREE rack for a 150gal oil tank, real good condition 757-787-3070

8.Car tow dolly in excellent working condition, new tires & LED lights, clear title $1,000 609-780-4960

9.54in. Husqvarna 0 turn, runs & cuts $1,750 obo 757-350-5873

10.LF yellow kitten 757-672-6433

11.Commercial grade sewing machine w/ foot pedal, heavy duty, $125 757-336-5191

12.female goat to a good home, 757-710-3192

13.16ft utility trailer w/ toolbox, no title, $1,300 obo 757-710-4407

14.Toddlers car seat $40, men’s bicycle $25 757-678-0979

15.4 blue rhino propane tanks $25, 3 boogie boards w/ plastic wrap $20, mini fridge TEXT 757-990-5849

16.14karat yellow gold engagement ring 5/8, childs battery operated scooter 757-709-9454

17.2 gun cabinets, Sony stereo system $30, karaoke machine & system 757-710-1489

18.jogging stroller $50 757-694-5150