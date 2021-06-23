Mrs. Dulcie Drummond Windsor, 99, wife of the late Albert “Francis” Windsor and a resident of Pungo Creek Farm in Painter, VA, formerly of Wachapreague, VA, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in her home. She moved to the farm 8 years ago to be near family and embraced her new lifestyle around the farming operation.

Born May 18, 1922 in Craddockville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Willie Lee Drummond and Sallie Parker Drummond. Mrs. Windsor graduated from Central High School, retired from Perdue Farms, Inc., and worked many years as a loving partner with her husband in several business ventures including working on many, many cars alongside each other. She was a member of Hollies Baptist Church, and enjoyed fishing, clamming, sewing, crocheting, yardwork, gardening, dogs, and all animals. Not one to sit idle, Dulcie remained active as possible until very recent times.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Windsor was predeceased by two sisters, Margaret Elizabeth Drummond Melson and Frances Drummond Greene; a brother, Parker Drummond; son-in-law, James H. “Jim” Anderson; and a granddaughter, Dr. Suzanne Anderson DeYoung. Survivors include her two daughters, Patricia Jean Windsor “Pat” Anderson of Greer, SC, and Dulcie “Jean” Windsor Savage and her husband Carroll of Pungo Creek Farm; three grandchildren, David (Tina), Robert “Bob” (Kimberly), and William “Bill” (Laurel); Suzanne’s husband, Jeffery D. “Jeff” DeYoung; five great-grandchildren, Anna, Sarah and Emily, Kalyn, and Audrey; two great-great-grandchildren, Azalee and Arianna; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted at the Belle Haven Cemetery on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 12:30 p.m., with Chaplain Mary Jimenez officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418, or to Hollies Baptist Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 7, Keller, VA 23401.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

