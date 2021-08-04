1.1996 4.3 liter V6 engine $300 757-693-1450

2.DESPERATELY LF single story house for rent, preferably in Sommerset County, references available, 6-7ft ladder $15 410-913-7413 serious inquiries only

3.2003 Mazda Miata MX5 Convertible, automatic, garage kept, perfect condition, $9,700 serious inquiries only 757-201-8248

4.Fresh Picked Blueberries $2 per pint 757-787-8605

5.Oversized women’s fabric chair, tan in color, excellent condition, very comfortable $50 757-894-2124

6.LF 2/3 bed 2 bath trailer 757-894-3527

7.100+ golf balls, dumbbells & weights, CB Radios 757-414-0429

8.LF VCR to borrow 757-787-3882

9.3 bed 2 bath mobile home on 3.5 acres of land 757-894-9564

10.FREE pallets 757-442-6083

11.18~ acres of farm land, FREE furniture 757-787-7677

12.757-350-1962 LF refrigerator 18cu.ft in good condition

13.LF docking station for Dell computer for double monitors, 757-722-7721

14.LF small chest type freezer, LF house trailer for reasonable price 757-894-5700

15.Penwood stereo w/ antenna, CD player, AM/FM transmitter, food processor $65, singer sewing machine $80 443-365-4134

16.55gal plastic drum w/ aluminum lid $10, 2 500watt flood lights, brand new $25 each or $45 for both, action pack storage container $15 757-665-4868

17.15ft double axle trailer, title included $700, water pump w/ tank $25 757-442-2439

18.Flatbed utility trailer 16ft long, no title, treated deck, 2 detached ramps included, 2in. Ball $550 442-7784

19.4 domestic Peking ducks, 1 male 3 females 443-823-4438

20.2003 Dodge Ram 2500 series van, needs battery $1,000, AM/FM 8 track player w/ tapes $30 757-710-1489

21.Brand new 52in 0 turn Lawnmower $2,600, 2008 Suzuki Boulevard 800cc, garage kept $3,000 757-894-5713

22.LF 3 wheel 50cc motorcycle 757-894-4914

23.2004 Chevy Silverado, full size, Delaware tags, automatic, Suicide doors 302-519-1311

24.42in craftsman riding mower $425 757-787-2534

25.Hoosier cabinet, self contained hot dog cart, various antiques 757-694-8625

26.757-665-6306 2 metal chairs

27.Concession trailer, fully equipped, rent to own, shallow well pump, deep fryer 757-442-4448