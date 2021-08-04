Service for Sarah Ellen Goodwyn of Machipongo will be conducted from the John O. Morris Funeral Chapel, Nassawadox on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11 AM at John O. Morris Funeral Chapel, Nassawadox with Rev. Charles Kellam officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 5 until 7 PM at John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox. Relatives and friend may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.