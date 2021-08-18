1.1996 4.3 liter V6 engine $300 757-693-1450

2.DESPERATELY LF single story house for rent, preferably in Sommerset County, references available, 410-913-7413 serious inquiries only

3.LF window air conditioner 757-710-5704

4.fresh picked figs $4 per quart 757-787-8605

5.15cu.ft. Frigidaire Freezer 757-336-7242

6.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts $1,000 757-607-7664

7.LF parts for a Toro 0 turn riding mower, 60in. cut, 27hp, willing to buy the whole mower if you have it 757-709-9569

8.New queen size mattress and box set 757-331-4478

9.LF low mileage Honda CR-V 757-414-0074

10.2 matching living room chairs, $40 each or both for $75, 3 color TVs w/ 20in. screens (not flatscreens) in excellent condition $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each, excellent condition, $25 each or both for $45 757-678-7483

11.LF 2-3 bed, 2 bath trailer, will be moving to different location 757-894-3527

12.box of earth & clay tiles, 36in corner shower unit, bike in really good shape 757-709-8028

13.Huffy cruiser bicycle w/ basket and cup holder, purple & tan in color $80 757-414-3144

14.757-694-8324 LF car seat for a 2 year old, must be clean and in good condition

15.LF chest type freezer, LF old pickup truck or van, must run, LF transmission for 2006 Ford Taurus 410-422-8973

16.pull behind trailer 5x8ft $400 obo, Troybuilt weed eater w/ accessories $60 410-968-1256