Alvin Lee Walker, 90, husband of the late Sue Genene Walker, a resident of Commonwealth Senior Living, formerly of Concord Wharf, VA, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living on the Eastern Shore in Onancock, VA. A native of Michigan, he was the son of the late Charles J. Walker and the late Caroline Matilda Stranch Walker. A retired pilot with the rank of Major for the United States Air Force, Mr. Walker served during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

He is survived by three children, Laura Crawford of Clifton Forge, VA, Leesa Walker of Cedarview, VA, and Terry Walker of Concord Wharf; four grandchildren, David Lee Parks, Monte Lynn Crawford, Lee Walker and Tyler Crawford; and numerous great-grandchildren. Mr. Walker was predeceased by one sister and four brothers.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, Post Office Box 616, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.